Irate woman leaves bloody scratches on Grab driver, thinking he took the wrong route

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged woman left bloody scratches on a private-hire driver after mistakenly thinking he took a detour during her ride, in the latest case of abuse against Grab drivers.

59-year-old driver Sirajuddin Sathar picked up the woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, around 9.30am on Wednesday (9 Mar) at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3. She had booked a ride to Toa Payoh Central and Mr Sirajuddin relied on his GPS to make the way to her destination.

The ride was unremarkable until they were approaching the destination, and the passenger suddenly started berating Sirajuddin in Mandarin. Despite his attempts to communicate with her in English, she struck him on the back and arm, causing him to pull over in shock.

After Mr Sirajuddin stopped the car, the passenger continued muttering to herself. Once they arrived at the destination, he opened the car door for the passenger to alight but the irate woman continued to hit and scold him before departing.

Mr Sirajuddin noticed deep, bloody scratch marks on his arm after the incident, which he believes the passenger caused during the unprovoked assault.

The driver told Shin Min Daily News that the passenger may have been upset because she thought he had taken a different route to her destination, causing her to be late. But Mr Sirajuddin said that he did not take any detour and only followed the GPS directions.

Mr Sirajuddin has filed a police report about the incident.

This is not the first time private hire drivers have been at the end of uncalled for abuse. Just last month, a Grab driver named Mr Fu shared that a female passenger hurled verbal abuse against him as soon as she entered his vehicle.

He had picked her up from the main entrance of Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) and was scheduled to take her to Queen’s View in Queenstown. Despite receiving a message from the passenger claiming to be at the pickup location, Mr Fu was unable to locate her.

Just as he was about to make a U-turn, he heard a loud knock on the left passenger-side window of his car. The passenger, who was also in her 40s, opened the door and “started to shoot her mouth off.”

Sharing that the event was the most demeaning moment of his life, Mr Fu said that the woman treated him as if he were a child who had made a lot of mistakes.

