Instagram account set up to help elderly stallholders

Singapore – An Instagram account set up by three sisters to drum up business for elderly hawkers has gone viral.

The Instagram account @wheretodapao encourages people to order takeaways from the hawkers now that no one’s allowed to eat at hawker stalls and restaurants. Dining out is banned under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

And foodies are flocking to @wheretodapao.

Launched last Friday (May 21), the account already has 21,000 followers.

Ms Jocelyn Mg, 24, one of the three sisters, explained, “Instead of providing food reviews, we wanted to feature personal stories of these elderly hawkers so that our followers can understand them better.

“Many want an online platform, but they do not know how to make one or who to reach out to,” reported The New Paper.

Some followers even sent encouraging messages to the stallholders via the Instagram account and volunteered to assist the owners in digitalisation and food delivery.

Others helped create an Excel spreadsheet to categorise the locations of featured stalls.

“We are really touched by the kind gestures of Singaporeans, and this page is a collective effort from all of them,” Ms Ng said.

It is true that the elderly stall owners are not well-equipped enough to go online although an SG Digital Office has been set up to help them do so.

Therefore, an Instagram account like @wheretodapao can help. them get business.

Some are also getting help from their children.

Ms Jasmin Teo, 26, operations executive, has created a link in her Shopee shop to sell coffee powder from her parents’ drink stall, Sunrise Traditional Coffee and Toast, at the Market Street Interim Hawker Centre.

Her younger sister has also posted about online sales on the Facebook group Hawkers United – Dabao 2020, which was founded by Mr Melvin Chew, the owner of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap at Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

He said it was not always feasible to only rely on Government help such as rental waivers, subsidies and funding.

“It is crucial that all Singaporeans unite and support one another in our local businesses,” Mr Teo added.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISG

