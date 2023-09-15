International Business & Economy Inflation: Prices of food, transport & education have risen the most in...

Inflation: Prices of food, transport & education have risen the most in Singapore in the last 20 years

A staff counts Singapore dollar currency notes at a money changer booth at Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
By Anna Maria Romero

Health care and utilities costs up more than 50%, accommodation costs up almost 40%

SINGAPORE: Inflation is a word that has been frequently mentioned over the past few years, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have affected the global economy since 2020 and 2022 respectively.

How exactly the prices of different items have changed over the past 20 years, and which ones have seen the greatest leaps?

That was the focus of a recent piece on the finance site dollarsandsense.

It showed that the prices of education (75.7 per cent), transportation (67.2 per cent) and food (58.9 per cent) have gone up the most since 2022.

At the other end of the list, the price of clothes and shoes has gone up by only 1.1 per cent in the last 20 years, dollarsandsense says.

The rest of the list is as follows:

  • Health care costs up 53.6 per cent
  • Utilities and other fuel costs up 51.3 per cent
  • Accommodation costs up 39.7 per cent
  • Household durables and services items up 25.3 per cent
  • Recreation and culture items up 17.8 per cent
  • “In general, your bowl of $2.50 fishball noodles in 2002 would cost $3.97 today,” the article notes.

Data from the Department of Statistics Singapore (Singstat) shows that the prices of all food items have gone up, with meat, milk, cheese, and eggs costing almost twice as much as they did 20 years ago. In comparison, the prices of confectionary (sugar, ice cream) and non-alcoholic beverages (coffee, tea) rose by around 48 to 50 per cent.

As for transportation costs, they have gone up in tandem with the prices of  cars and motorcycles and fuel. However, public transport prices have gone up more slowly, at 39.9 per cent compared to 20 years ago.

And for education, the article pointed out that tuition fees have gone up by 76.4 per cent in the past two decades, including tuition fees for primary and secondary education, and enrichment and supplementary courses.

Meanwhile, the costs of textbooks and study guides also saw a considerable, but not as high, increase of 43 per cent.

/TISG

