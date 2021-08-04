Inconsiderate resident leave items in lift, netizen complains

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public spoke on Reddit, a popular social news website and forum about an inconsiderate resident who deposited unwanted belongings in a public space.



He shared about the inconsiderate behaviour in a subreddit “r/singapore” and also uploaded a picture of the items that had been left in the lift. Among the items, a wooden cabinet and what looked to be an old safe could be seen. There were also bags and a cardboard box strewn in the lift.

In his caption, he expresses that he wishes the person who had placed the items there would remove them quickly.

Other netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the items in the elevator.

Some netizens speculated that a resident could have been in the midst of throwing out several items, but was unable to enter the lift before it had moved to another floor.

However, the poster said that this was definitely not the case, since other passengers had seen the items too. According to his comment, the items were in the lift for at least an hour.

A netizen remarked that such residents demonstrated a lack of consideration towards others.

When a netizen asked about the contents of the safe, another had a quip ready at hand.

Another netizen urged the poster to make use of the OneService application to contact their town council so that the items could be removed promptly.

Many Town Councils in Singapore offer free removal of bulky items. The terms and conditions of the services provided by each Town Council vary, so residents should contact their respective Town Council or visit their Town Council’s website if they have any items they need to dispose of.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

