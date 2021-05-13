Entertainment Celebrity In 2020, Louis Koo only worked for a day because he wanted...

In 2020, Louis Koo only worked for a day because he wanted to spend time with his parents

Actor reportedly worth S$236 million and known for his charity

Louis Koo only worked a day in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Hong Kong — Wong Jing, the director of Once Upon a Time in Hongkong, recently went on social media to share something interesting about one of the movie’s actors, Louis Koo. Fret not, the director had nothing but praise for the 50-year-old actor who is one of the most affable actors in the industry.

“Many people know that Louis is a role model, who is involved in many good movies every year. However, last year, apart from doing a day’s worth of filming for a scene in Once Upon a Time in Hongkong, Louis didn’t do anything else! Why is that so?” Wong Jing questioned in his post.

Wong Jing revealed the sweet reason why Koo was not present, as reported by 8days.sg.

“It’s not that he didn’t want to fly over to China for work. Rather, it’s ‘cos he was worried about his elderly parents. In the event that anything happens to them, he wouldn’t be able to return to be by their side immediately [since he has to be quarantined first],” Wong Jing went on to reveal.

Louis Koo cares deeply for his parents. Picture: Instagram

Truth be told, the actor does not really need the extra money from working more hours anyway. Koo is reportedly worth a whopping S$236 million and is known for donating a lot to charities, even establishing the Koo Tin Lok Charitable Foundation in 2009. Reports estimate that the actor has donated up to 50 million yuan (S$9.9million) over the years.

Born on October 21, 1970, Louis Koo Tin Lok is a Hong Kong actor, singer and film producer. He began his professional career as an actor in local television series, winning TVB’s Best Actor award in 1999 and 2001. After 2001, he fully focused on his film career and became one of the stalwarts of the Hong Kong film industry. In 2018, Koo was awarded the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor, Asian Film Award for Best Actor and the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2017 film, Paradox. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

