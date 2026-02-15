‘I’m just so burnt out’: Singapore worker says he’d swap high-paying job for S$3k role to regain work-life balance

SINGAPORE: After pushing himself to the limit for the sake of his company, one Singaporean worker says he has reached a point where he no longer feels excited about anything.

“I don’t care about any of the branded things my colleagues talk about or cars or houses or luxurious 5-star holidays or business-class flights,” he said. “I’m just so burnt out, exhausted, and just sick and tired of client pressures, etc.”

On paper, he seems to have it all. A generous salary, a prestigious role, and friends and family who never miss a chance to remind him how “lucky” he is, but behind the impressive title and the high paycheck, he feels drained, detached, and completely over it.

In fact, he says he would willingly give it all up for a job that pays only S$3,000 a month if it meant he could have a proper work-life balance and the chance simply to breathe without being pursued by endless deadlines.

“I might regret it, but I feel like I do not care about the job anymore,” he admitted.

He even attempted to take a single day off. Just one day. Not a long holiday, not a sabbatical. Just twenty-four hours to catch his breath and recover, yet according to him, the company would not allow him to disconnect. Calls, messages, and work continued to follow him.

“It’s driving me so close to breaking point,” he wrote.

Understanding how overworked he is, one Independent Singapore user responded to his story by writing:

“Walk away. Nothing is worth destroying your sanity and health,” they said.

“With the money they throw at you, you will be paying doctors to buy back your health and possibly your sanity. You’re not alone out there. You’ll be unhappy. You’ll be enslaved, and before you realise it, life has flown by.”

Honestly, many of us have been there. So mentally drained and physically exhausted that we start questioning everything.

We think to ourselves, “What is the point of grinding nonstop if we’re just going to wither away at our desks and never get to rest or even enjoy the money we worked so hard to earn?”

When we’re constantly deprived of rest, our motivation declines, and we start to consider that maybe we should just quit and find a job that’s less…intense.

When we don’t go through with this plan, however, it also poses risks.

Medical experts warn that constantly working without proper breaks can lead to chronic stress.

Over time, that can mean frequent headaches, digestive issues, high blood pressure, and a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. It can also lead to anxiety and depression.

So if you are feeling this way, the real question is, how do you know when it is time to step back and take a break?

When to take a break: key signs to watch for

According to Verywell Mind, a trusted source for mental health guidance, you may need a break if you notice changes in your eating habits, have trouble concentrating, or get sick more often, like frequent headaches or stomachaches.

Other signs include feeling more cynical about work, low energy and motivation, a low mood, increased frustration, feeling unfocused or mentally foggy, declining work performance, sleep problems, using drugs or alcohol to cope with stress, and withdrawing from friends, family, or coworkers.

Rachel Goldman, a licensed psychologist, advises employees not to wait until they are completely burned out before taking time off.

“I think of these breaks as preventative care,” she says. “We need to participate in them on a regular basis in order to be able to manage our stress and prevent burnout. The key is to prevent ourselves from getting to the point that we absolutely need the break.”

What are the benefits of taking a break?

Taking time off work offers significant physical, mental, and emotional benefits. Experts say that stepping away from daily responsibilities can help reduce stress levels and give your mind and body the opportunity to recover. When you allow yourself time to rest, you are better able to restore your energy and regain mental clarity.

As a result, you may find that you think more clearly and make decisions more effectively. Your productivity and overall job performance can improve because you return feeling refreshed rather than exhausted.

Beyond work, taking a break can also help you reconnect with loved ones, enjoy hobbies, and appreciate life outside your responsibilities.

