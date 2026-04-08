‘I thought it was a scam’: SG man reunited with lost passport after migrant worker tracks him down

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean entrepreneur took to social media to express his gratitude after a migrant worker went the extra mile to track him down to find him after finding his passport on the pedestrian way.

On March 30, Steven Sit posted about the incident on his Facebook account, saying that it had all begun when he received a message that he brushed off at first, thinking it was a scam.

Mr Sit posted a screenshot of a conversation on WhatsApp, where someone had reached out to him to tell him they had found his passport. The message sender added a photo of the passport as proof.

“Lo and behold, it turned into a real-life episode of Lost & Found!” wrote Mr Sit, adding that his passport, which only had his Chinese name on it, “was out there living its best life without me. Enter the hero of the day, Antony Raj, who apparently moonlights as a detective.”

Mr Raj had tried to find him based on Mr Sit’s name, Sit Poh Sang. Fortunately, when entered in a search engine, what pops up is a link to Mr Sit’s website for his work as a financial services consultant.

“He took on the challenge of tracking me down via Google, and after some sleuthing that would make Sherlock Holmes proud, he found me!” the entrepreneur wrote.

He added that it took just one hour for his passport to be returned to him, which he was very thankful for, as he has a hiking adventure in Malaysia coming up.

“Who knew that my passport had such a knack for drama? Next time, I’ll make sure to handcuff it to me or keep it on a tighter leash! THANK YOU, ANTONY RAJ,” Mr Sit wrote.

When he was asked by commenters on his post whether he gifted Mr Raj with a little something as a reward for his diligence in tracking him down, Mr Sit said that he had offered to do so. Initially, Mr Raj had been reluctant to accept anything, but after the entrepreneur insisted on his taking the reward, he agreed to do so.

“My wife also sent some chocolates to him,” he added.

Some remarked on how lucky Mr Sit was that his passport was found and returned so quickly, while others praised Mr Raj for his kindness.

“This is the kind of foreign workers we need in Singapore,” wrote a commenter, adding, “What a wonderful, kind and nice soul!” /TISG

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