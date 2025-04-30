Actress Juin Teh moves back to Johor to save on rent, commutes daily for work in Singapore

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: In a move that underscores the growing pressures of Singapore’s high cost of living, Mediacorp actress Juin Teh has opted to relocate back to her family home in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, despite still working full-time in Lion City.

The 34-year-old surprised fans earlier this month when she posted a video of herself moving out of her Singapore apartment. The video, which has since garnered over 10,000 likes and more than 250 comments, initially sparked speculation that she was leaving Mediacorp altogether, but the star of Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story quickly clarified her situation.

“Rent went up, so I thought it might be good to move back home to Johor Bahru. My mother’s getting older too, so I want to spend more time with her,” she explained, as reported by The Sun.

A tough commute and simple comforts

The savings come with a considerable trade-off: Her daily commute can take up to two hours each way, sometimes as long as three on weekends. “When a job ends late but I have other work to attend to early the next morning, I’ll stay over with a friend or a relative here,” she shared, as reported by The Sun.

- Advertisement -

Without a car, due to restrictions on Malaysian-registered vehicles for Singapore permanent residents and the prohibitive cost of owning a car locally, she relies entirely on public transport.

More importantly, she now enjoys something she missed while living alone: “a warm, home-cooked meal from my mother,” she stated.

From Star Search to personal sacrifice

According to The Sun, Juin first rose to fame during Star Search 2019, quickly building a reputation as a promising talent on local television. In addition to acting, she co-hosts the online lifestyle show #JustSwipeLah, where she recently gave viewers a tour of her newly renovated home in Johor.

Her decision to go back to Johor reflects not just personal devotion but also a broader trend among young professionals, even celebrities, reassessing their living arrangements in response to Singapore’s rising living costs.

- Advertisement -

Netizens react to actress’ decision

The decision has drawn strong responses online, especially on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. “But won’t you be tired of going back and forth from Singapore to Malaysia?” one user asked, reflecting concern over the gruelling commute. “No matter your plans, I will always support you!” another wrote, offering encouragement and support for the actress.

Another user made fun of the situation. “Maybe I will see you at the checkpoint,” they joked in a comment. Other users, however, pointed to the broader issue: “Singapore has gotten unbelievably expensive.”

A sign of the times

Juin Teh’s move is emblematic of a quiet yet growing migration of workers who choose to live in Malaysia while working in Singapore. This pattern was once limited to lower-income earners but is now extending to middle-class professionals and public figures.

Her story reflects how more people are becoming practical about their finances. At the same time, it shows the strength of a new generation facing the real challenges of adult life. With the rising cost of living, even those who are doing well are changing how they live. For Juin, it’s not just about cutting costs; it’s also about reconnecting with her roots and putting family first.

- Advertisement -

Read also: Johor ramps up cross-border tourism ties with Singapore ahead of VJY 2026