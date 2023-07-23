How do you decide when to end a relationship?

You know the saying, you can feel something in your bones when something isn’t right. Well, here are a few signs and symptoms for knowing when it’s time to end a relationship.

No matter how wonderful a person is, sometimes it is just time to call it quits for a variety of reasons

Here are some points on ending a relationship:

1. The chemistry is off

Chemistry is just so subjective. If the chemistry is off, you may not be as attracted to your partner as you should be and, therefore, may not be able to reach the necessary level of intimacy.

2. Your core values aren’t the same

If these don’t match, it’s tough to move forward together. If staying with your partner means ignoring your needs, trouble lies ahead. So don’t forget to honour yourself too.

3. There is something that you can’t stand on a long-term basis

When he or she is in a bad mood, it’s just intolerable, or if they cannot be there for you when you need them, but you always are, that’s a no-go too. Simple examples can range from you being neat but the other person being disorganized.

You are never a priority

Sometimes you have to play second fiddle when there are bigger issues at hand; work, for instance, can sometimes take precedence, but if you’re last on the list, after job, friends or other family members, it is time to walk.

Your life goals don’t match

You may have similar interests and values, but if your goals are completely different, it’s time to take stock of things. An obvious example could be if you want kids and your significant other does not. Then you have to decide how important having kids over the relationship is.

