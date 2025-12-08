Hong Kong votes under Beijing’s shadow as deadliest fire in decades rekindles public anger

HONG KONG: On Sunday (Dec 7), voters trickled into polling stations across the city, casting ballots in a legislative election that feels heavier than usual. Just days after the deadliest fire Hong Kong has seen in nearly 80 years, the city is still reeling from the loss of at least 159 lives in the Wang Fuk Court blaze — a tragedy that has stirred public grief and anger reminiscent of the protests six years ago.

More than four million residents are eligible to vote for 90 lawmakers from a pool of 161 candidates, all screened under Beijing’s tightened electoral system. By 7:30 p.m., just over a quarter of voters — 27.46 per cent — had cast their ballots, a slight increase over the turnout at the same time in 2021. But for many, the numbers don’t capture the full picture of a city wrestling with sorrow, frustration, and a sense of political powerlessness.

With meaningful opposition largely absent, thanks to the election overhaul, some wonder whether people will stay home in silent protest. Turnout hit a historic low in 2021 and dropped even further in local elections last year. In an attempt to coax citizens to the polls, officials and businesses have offered incentives ranging from shopping discounts to free swimming pool access.

Chief Executive John Lee defended going ahead with the election despite the recent tragedy, saying it was necessary to “safeguard social stability.” Campaigning was suspended during three days of mourning, while the fire drew global attention and prompted President Xi Jinping to call for urgent rescue efforts.

“The whole city is still so sad,” said Emily Lau, former Democratic Party chair and longtime legislator. “People will justify the turnout in their own way, and we all know the truth inside.”

Election officials have urged Hongkongers to vote as a civic duty, emphasizing the need for lawmakers who can help prevent future disasters. David Lok, head of the Electoral Affairs Commission, told RTHK that residents should approach the polls “with more seriousness” during this difficult time.

Yet the political landscape remains tightly controlled. On Sunday, the city’s anti-graft agency arrested four people for allegedly encouraging others not to vote or to submit invalid ballots, bringing the total to 11. Opposition voices have largely disappeared under the national security law, and several prominent establishment figures, along with some outspoken younger lawmakers, have chosen not to run.

John Burns, political scientist at the University of Hong Kong, said the recent fire could depress turnout even further. “Low turnout could reflect Hong Kong’s current public sentiment,” he explained. “Shock, disappointment, even anger — it’s focused elsewhere, not on the election.”

To make voting easier, polling hours have been extended to 16 hours, and 37 additional stations were set up for civil servants, healthcare workers, elderly home residents, and voters near the border. Some major employers even offered extra leave for staff who could prove they voted.

The election carries a hefty price tag of HK$1.3 billion, a 52 per cent increase from 2021, covering publicity, IT, venues, and staffing. The spending has drawn little scrutiny, partly because lawmakers willing to challenge the government are few.

“It’s hard to know how well the new lawmakers will perform,” Lau said. “Most of them only look to Beijing and wait for instructions. They don’t even have the freedom to speak their own mind.”

As ballots are counted, Hong Kong faces a moment of reckoning — not just about who governs, but about how a city still in mourning and grappling with anger and fear moves forward.