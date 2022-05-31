Entertainment Celebrity Hong Kong actress Ali Lee talks about her health struggles and dropping...

Hong Kong actress Ali Lee talks about her health struggles and dropping projects

“There are some dramas that require actors to film 24 hours round the clock for two or three months. During such taxing times, I was worried that my body would not be able to endure it. I want to find a good balance.” — Ali Lee

By Jasmime Kaur
Hong Kong actress Ali Lee is struggling with health issues, and so she had to drop out of filming Unchained Medley. “I have a history of health issues. Every time I film a drama, I put a lot of pressure on myself. It’s true and it has always affected my mental and physical health.”

She also said that she was disappointed in not being able to essay her role as a female ghost in the film opposite Owen Cheung. “It’s very cute. When I first read the script, I thought about how I never played a female ghost before. I have played a robot before so if there are interesting characters, I would like to try it out.”

“This is affecting my health, but it also affects filming and its schedule. It is difficult to constantly ask others to accommodate you, so I talked to the company. They were worried that I wouldn’t be able to handle it.

I have been seeing a traditional Chinese doctor to help me recuperate. They are telling me to stop staying up late. I am also doing acupuncture, but I still cannot undo the damage caused by the continuous filming. There are some dramas that require actors to film 24 hours round the clock for two or three months. During such taxing times, I was worried that my body would not be able to endure it. I want to find a good balance.”

She thanked TVB for understanding and accepting her decision.

Lee’s more recent roles include the romantic drama Beauty and the Boss in 2021 where she played a divorced secretary alongside Moses Chan. She won the Most Popular Female Character award at the 2021 TVB Anniversary Awards for her role as Amelia Wong.

The versatile actress has also been applauded for her role in AI Romantic where she played an android.

