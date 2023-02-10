Hong Hui Fang reveals scammer who steals her photos to promote his business

SINGAPORE — Hong Hui Fang posted on Instagram about a business scammer who uses her photos to promote a specific product. According to the actress, the advertisement is fake and she does not endorse any product that the business sells.

“Another unscrupulous businessman stealing photos to promote products! We do not endorse this product!” says Hui Fang in her post caption. She also reminded her fans and followers to not believe the said advertising post and to not buy from the fraudulent seller. “Do not believe it! do not buy! Do not use it!” the actress added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Hui Fang (@honghuifang)

Online netizens commented on the said post, expressing their gratitude to Hong Hui Fang for sharing the information and telling their experiences about scammers as well.

One IG user stated: “Thank you. My account and my friend’s account have been stolen! That’s why I opened a new account and now these scammers are still writing that their account has been stolen. It’s really selfish!”

Another IG user commented: “There are too many unscrupulous merchants who steal photos of celebrities, it is really unstoppable, thank you for sharing”.

One more IG account mentioned: “Now scammers are using photos of celebrities and artists to advertise their products. There are more and more such examples”, which gained a reply from a person who agreed with the sentiment saying “Not only did they steal celebrities’ photos, many of them were the same, mine were stolen before, and they sent them to my friends to ask them to buy bitcoin”.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg