Ho Ching says reopening KTV lounges, Geylang nightspots possible due to vaccine rates; netizens not so sure

Singapore — Madam Ho Ching said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 27) that a return to nightlife activities should be possible.

The Temasek Holdings chief executive officer and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong echoed what Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and other government officials have said that the KTV lounge Covid cluster is not responsible for the country’s return to stricter measures.

Instead, the official explanation is that it is the infection cluster at Jurong Fishery Port that caused Singapore to return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), with tighter restrictions on everyone’s movements due to “the likelihood of shooting into the community via hawker centres and markets.”

And so, following this line of reasoning along with the availability of vaccines, Mdm Ho wrote in her post that “we can re-open not just KTV but also the geylang (sic) night life, with vaccination and testing as key measures, alongside other safety measures like air sterilising and cleaning.”

She shared a link to a speech made in Parliament last Monday (Jul 26) by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who had explained that the risk-assessed approach in allowing KTV clubs to pivot to food and beverage establishments had generally been effective until the arrival of the Delta variant.