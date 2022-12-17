Ho Ching continues to lambast netizen on HDB lease issue in yet another post, says “Presumably i have been blocked from commenting on your post directly now!”

SINGAPORE — Ho Ching took to social media with yet another Facebook post because a netizen “blocked [her] from commenting… directly now!”

The netizen, Ms Serene Ho wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 14), “Ho Ching said that we do not own our HDB flats and we are merely paying rent upfront for long term leases. So why are we paying property taxes for flats we do not own?”

Since then, there has been an exchange of opinions between Mdm Ho and the netizen, Ms Serene. Mdm Ho proceeded to write an analogy about HDB flats as rental schemes, comparing owning such a flat to owning an apple and the number of things a person can do with an apple.

Ms Serene also thanked Mdm Ho for commenting on her post and explained, “It certainly was not my intention to put words in your mouth and I apologise if you misconstrued my intention.”

However, their interaction did not end there.

In another post the same day, Ms Serene wrote: “Thank you Madam Ho Ching. I hope that detractors who are baying for my blood will be as gracious as Mdm Ho Ching”.

Her comment was liked by Mdm Ho, who then proceeded to continue her explanation in another Facebook post.

Mdm Ho wrote: “Lolz, Serene!

Couldn’t reply to your comment on my comment to you!

Presumably i have been blocked from commenting on your post directly now!”

Ms Serene noted and thanked Mdm Ho for her responses but still continued to maintain that she disagreed with the explanation given by the former Temasek CEO and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

