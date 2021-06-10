Home News Hitch driver offers passenger S$500 to touch her thigh and S$3K to...

Hitch driver offers passenger S$500 to touch her thigh and S$3K to touch her chest

He offered discount 'For pretty ppl like u only haha'

Photo: YouTube screengrab, photo for illustrative purposes only

Singapore — Even though private carpooling is illegal in Singapore, an incident has surfaced where a hitch driver allegedly asked a passenger if he could touch her in exchange for money.

In a post on popular Instagram page ‘sgfollowsall’, a hitch driver by the name of Clarence was seen asking a passenger for lewd services.

 

Right off the bat, when the passenger asked him if S$7 was fine for the ride, he told her: “Okay la for u can cheaper. 5$ will do! Just take it as treat me starbuck haha”.

He told her that he was driving a red Mercedes.

The lewd comments started when the woman thanked him for the discount. Clarence then replied saying: “For pretty ppl like u only haha”.

Photo: Instagram / sgfollowsall

He added that she was “really hot” and remarked that she was “too hot”.

As he was reaching her location, he asked her “Anyway can rest my hand on ur thigh while driving? I can give you 300. Cash before we drive off”.

When she said no, Clarence replied: “What about 500? Just on ur thigh. Will give you cash first thing we meet”.

As the woman said “f**k off im not taking ur ride”, he asked her “1k can? Just rest on ur thigh. Think about it!”.

“2k. What about I give u 3k include touching ur chest. Just 20-30mins. The ride end i stop”, he said.

Photo: Instagram / sgfollowsall

When she replied with a meme, Clarence said: “U okay? I’m sincere about it. Hope u can consider”.

In the post’s caption, the woman said that she “just wanted to share my telehitch experience 😭 fella sounded so normal & nice at first, but turns out he’s just another chikopek (pervert)”.

The LTA banned all carpooling services on April 16 last year during the circuit breaker because of concerns over contact tracing and safe distancing during rides. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

