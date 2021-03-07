Entertainment Celebrity Hit K-drama Princess Hours confirmed for a remake

Hit K-drama Princess Hours confirmed for a remake

Fans have been wanting a remake of the hit TV series originally aired in 2006

Princess Hours was a hit in 2006. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — If you have been following the rise of K-dramas for a while, the name Goong or Princess Hours will sound familiar to you. The hit TV series, it has just been confirmed, is in for a remake. Princess Hours originally aired back in 2006 on MBC and is set in a fictional South Korea ruled by a monarchy. The story starts off with an ordinary high school girl being sent to the palace on an arranged marriage contract with the crown prince.

Yoon Eun Hye and Joo Ji Hoon became famous after acting in Princess Hours. Picture: Instagram

As reported by Allkpop, Yoon Eun Hye, Joo Ji Hoon, Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jung Hoon starred in the original series and the series boasted average viewership ratings of 27 per cent. The Princess Hours remake will be a project between production agency Jaedam Media and Group Eight. For a long time, fans of the drama series and online netizens have been demanding a remake of the hit series.

Born on Oct 3, 1984, Yoon Eun Hye is a South Korean actress, singer, entertainer and model. She debuted as a member of girl group Baby Vox, staying with the group from 1999 to 2005. Yoon has since moved on to acting and is best known for starring in the television dramas Princess Hours (2006), The Vineyard Man (2006), Coffee Prince (2007), My Fair Lady (2009) Lie to Me (2011) and Missing You (2012).

- Advertisement -

Yoon Eun-hye debuted as a member of Baby V.O.X at the age of 15, replacing an ex-member (Lee Gai) in 1999. Yoon was the sub-vocal in the group.

Born on May 16, 1982, Joo Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor and model. His first leading role was in the 2006 hit drama Princess Hours. His other notable works include The DevilAntiqueMaskAlong with the Gods: The Two Worlds and its sequel, The Spy Gone NorthDark Figure of Crime and Kingdom.

In 2003, Ju debuted as a model in advertisements for clothing brands such as Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Reebok. He won many awards for modelling. Before entering the entertainment industry, he studied at Tongwon College, majoring in e-business./TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Father tells daughter $650 monthly allowance is not enough and threatens to sue

  Bullied by her father who wants more money, a woman is asking how much children should give their parents once they start working. The post has gone viral. It was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page. NUSwhispers cannot...
View Post
COVID 19

First two out of group of ang mohs and foreigners fined over yacht party near Lazarus Island

A group of men and women were seen flouting safe-distancing measures while on a yacht at Lazarus Island on Dec 26 last year. The first two members of the group to face the court — Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San...
View Post
Featured News

Minor injuries for driver after SUV flips over on SLE

Singapore—A white sport utility vehicle (SUV) turned turtle on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit on Monday morning (March 1). One man sustained minor injuries in the incident. However, he refused an offer from the Singapore Civil Defence Force...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent