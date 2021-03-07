Hit K-drama Princess Hours confirmed for a remake

- Advertisement -

Seoul — If you have been following the rise of K-dramas for a while, the name Goong or Princess Hours will sound familiar to you. The hit TV series, it has just been confirmed, is in for a remake. Princess Hours originally aired back in 2006 on MBC and is set in a fictional South Korea ruled by a monarchy. The story starts off with an ordinary high school girl being sent to the palace on an arranged marriage contract with the crown prince.

As reported by Allkpop, Yoon Eun Hye, Joo Ji Hoon, Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jung Hoon starred in the original series and the series boasted average viewership ratings of 27 per cent. The Princess Hours remake will be a project between production agency Jaedam Media and Group Eight. For a long time, fans of the drama series and online netizens have been demanding a remake of the hit series.

Born on Oct 3, 1984, Yoon Eun Hye is a South Korean actress, singer, entertainer and model. She debuted as a member of girl group Baby Vox, staying with the group from 1999 to 2005. Yoon has since moved on to acting and is best known for starring in the television dramas Princess Hours (2006), The Vineyard Man (2006), Coffee Prince (2007), My Fair Lady (2009) Lie to Me (2011) and Missing You (2012).

Yoon Eun-hye debuted as a member of Baby V.O.X at the age of 15, replacing an ex-member (Lee Gai) in 1999. Yoon was the sub-vocal in the group.

Born on May 16, 1982, Joo Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor and model. His first leading role was in the 2006 hit drama Princess Hours. His other notable works include The Devil, Antique, Mask, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds and its sequel, The Spy Gone North, Dark Figure of Crime and Kingdom.

In 2003, Ju debuted as a model in advertisements for clothing brands such as Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Reebok. He won many awards for modelling. Before entering the entertainment industry, he studied at Tongwon College, majoring in e-business./TISG

