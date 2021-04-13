henry-cavill-introduces-‘beautiful-and-brilliant’-girlfriend-natalie-viscuso,-fans-say-‘alexa,-play-that-should-be-me’

- Advertisement -

India — Actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. He also appeared to be confirming his relationship with her with the photo, in which the two were seen playing chess.

The Superman actor was looking at Natalie, as she planned her next move. Sharing the post, he wrote, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” Natalie also shared the same photo on her page and wrote, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

The actor was spotted by the paparazzi a few days ago with a ‘mystery woman’. A few tabloids identified her as Canadian environmental scientist Danielle Beausoleil. However, turns out it was Natalie. As per her Linkedin profile, she currently serves as the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment.

- Advertisement -

Fans left congratulatory messages on Henry’s post. Some even cracked a few jokes. “Queens Gambit season 2 looks dope,” wrote one. “Please tell me this is for a movie,” wrote another. “Alexa play that should be me,” read another comment.

Henry was previously engaged to Ellen Whitaker in 2011. The couple broke up and Henry was later linked to The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco and others.

Henry was recently seen in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. He also wrapped the shoot for the second season of the hit series The Witcher. Earlier, speaking about his show, Henry had told PTI, “I don’t mind long-term commitments. It would be wonderful if that happens (multiple seasons). Geralt is a very important character for me and I’m a huge fan of the IP (Intellectual Property). If fans enjoy what we are providing, then I’ll be very excited to play Geralt for many years.”

Last year, Henry was seen with Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes. He played the supporting role of Sherlock Holmes in the movie.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg