SINGAPORE:A foreign domestic worker recently turned to a popular Facebook group for advice after her request for additional compensation was denied by her employers. The anonymous post, which has since sparked considerable discussion online, sheds light on the challenges faced by domestic helpers in managing extra duties.

In her post, the helper described the strain of regularly hosting her employers’ long-term guests without additional pay. She explained that guests often stay for extended periods, ranging from one to three weeks, with some relatives even prolonging their stay to three months. She detailed her frustration, saying:

“As a helper, I understand that my employer will have guests at some time. What I don’t understand is when they have guests for the weekend (2 or 3 times a month) guests who will stay with us for 1 to 2 weeks while exploring Singapore (either cousin, uncle, auntie, classmate, long long friend, and far relative as they say). Both parents that at first will only stay for 1 month, then it becomes 3 months.”

Despite acknowledging her employers’ generally considerate nature and leniency with tasks, the helper expressed feeling burned out by the constant influx of guests. She had asked for an additional $50 on top of her monthly salary to compensate for the increased workload, but her employers refused, arguing that the additional work was not significant.

The situation has become more pressing as her employer is now pregnant, and more in-laws are expected to stay for another three months.

The post quickly garnered attention from other domestic workers and members of the group. Many sympathized with her plight, deeming the situation unfair. Several members advised the helper to seek alternative employment where her extra efforts might be better appreciated and compensated.

Others shared their own experiences, with some noting that their employers had increased their salary by over $100 when hosting long-term guests. These examples highlighted the variability in how different employers value and compensate the extra work performed by domestic helpers.

One piece of advice that stood out among the responses was the suggestion for the helper to itemize the additional tasks she undertakes when guests are present. By clearly outlining the extra duties and time spent, she could present a stronger case for the requested pay increase. This method, some argued, might help her employers understand the extent of the additional work and reconsider their stance.

The discussion has drawn attention to the broader issue of fair compensation and working conditions for domestic workers in Singapore, especially when their roles expand beyond the usual scope due to frequent guests or other special circumstances. As this conversation continues, it underscores the need for clearer guidelines and better communication between employers and domestic workers to ensure fair treatment and mutual respect.

TISG/