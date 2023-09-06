Help! I’m an only child. How do I tell my parents I’m ready to leave ‘the nest’?

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old woman who’s an only child asks for advice from Reddit users as to how she can assert her independence more and more. u/amberpines wrote on r/askSingapore on Monday (Sept 3) that she is close to her parents, who, although they have their own friend group, are used to spending much of their time with her.

But as someone who not only has begun working but has also started a serious relationship, she “has a bit more freedom to go out and experience more things with my friends and partner” and “this new exciting phase in my life also means that I’m away from home a lot more.” Her parents, however, unused to the situation, took it hard.

But they were able to devise a plan to be together four days a week while she spends time with her friends and partner the other three. “This went on for a few months and so far no (big) issues, but occasionally I still get passive aggressive comments like ‘Your Dad and I can only depend on each other now’, or ‘finding time to talk to you seems so difficult these days’. Or ‘you very busy hor’. Which leads to a constant guilt that I’m not doing enough for them. I’m not sure what to do to make them feel better.”

Now, she would like to travel without her family but feels trapped and guilty at the same time. She wrote, “To all adults, young and old, how did you guys navigate ‘leaving the nest’ with your parents? How do you balance your parents’ expectations alongside finding your own freedom and joy in adulthood?”

Many commenters endeavoured to give her advice.

“I think it’s time to have a talk with them that you have a life of your own and will eventually move out to live it. you won’t forget them and you’ll visit but you can’t live like how it was and stay with them, spend most of your time with them, etc,” a commenter advised.

The parents “need to adjust and find a new routine,” wrote another.

A fellow only child advised, “You should talk to them, I feel like they may still see you as a child.”

“Just rip bandage and go,” urged another.

Another “only” had this to say: “ A fight between your parents and you is inevitable. Either one of you will eventually lose your patience. However, this fight is going to help your parents accept the fact that its time for them to let you go. Sometimes they’re stubborn. Well, most parents are.

When you go through this fight, use it as an opportunity to reassure your parents that you are still their child and that you’ll still spend time with them. Let them know that you have your own life to live now. Let them know that by putting leashes on you, youll want to leave more than come back to them.”

