Home News

Health Ministry seizes unmatched authority to dictate public diets and food advertising with new bill

ByGemma Iso

January 10, 2025

SINGAPORE: In a significant move to bolster public health and safeguard food security, Singapore’s Parliament has passed the Food Safety and Security Bill (FSSB), granting the Ministry of Health (MOH) greater power to regulate the food sector and enforce health-focused policies.

According to the Singapore Business Review, the bill passed on January 8 marks a pivotal shift in how the country addresses food safety, health promotion, and the protection of its citizens from harmful food-related practices.

Minister of State for Health, Rahayu Mahzam, highlighted that the new law empowers the MOH to independently enforce regulations to tackle public health issues.

This includes measures like banning harmful ingredients, such as trans fats, and managing food advertising to reduce unhealthy consumption.

The new bill enables MOH to implement and enforce food-related regulations without needing approval from other ministries, offering a more streamlined and effective approach to promoting better health for the general public.

Previously, food-related regulations were governed under the Sale of Food Act (SOFA) 1973, which required approval from the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment for health-related regulations.

See also  2 pre-school staff among 11 new positive Covid-19 cases

The FSSB now consolidates this authority under the Minister for Health, providing the MOH with the autonomy to drive public health initiatives more efficiently.

The new law also empowers enforcement officers with greater authority to investigate and act on violations, ensuring the effective implementation of these regulations.

Under the FSSB, the MOH will continue to implement measures like Nutri-Grade labelling for sugary and high-fat beverages, restrictions on food advertising, and the ongoing ban on trans fats (partially hydrogenated oils or PHOs) in food.

Moreover, the new bill also paves the way for additional health measures in the future, adapting to evolving public health challenges.

In addition to its health-focused provisions, the bill strengthens Singapore’s overall food safety framework.

With climate change and global supply chain disruptions posing increasing challenges, the FSSB includes provisions for stockpiling a wider range of food types to safeguard Singapore’s food security.

The law also raises maximum penalties for offences related to unsafe food, including those that cause illness, injury, or harm to consumers.

See also  S’poreans endure queues to get Sinovac shots, but still need to be tested before attending events

“The FSSB ensures a clearer delineation of responsibilities between the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and the Minister for Health, while also enabling both ministries to regulate the food supply chain under a unified regulatory framework,” said Mahzam.

This landmark legislation is set to play a key role in improving public health and ensuring food safety, as Singapore continues to adapt to a rapidly changing global food landscape.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Home News

Woman wearing a floral dress claims she was kicked & scolded on the MRT, asks if there’s a dress code

January 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

FairPrice Group freezes prices on popular food items throughout the Chinese New Year period

January 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

SPCA reports highest animal cruelty cases in 12 years: over 2,000 animals affected

January 10, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Technology

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli envisions ‘Made by Malaysia’ chips and GPUs in next 5 to 10 years

January 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

Malaysia set to revamp petrol subsidy ‘very soon’, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli says

January 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Woman wearing a floral dress claims she was kicked & scolded on the MRT, asks if there’s a dress code

January 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

FairPrice Group freezes prices on popular food items throughout the Chinese New Year period

January 10, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.