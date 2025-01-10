SINGAPORE: In a significant move to bolster public health and safeguard food security, Singapore’s Parliament has passed the Food Safety and Security Bill (FSSB), granting the Ministry of Health (MOH) greater power to regulate the food sector and enforce health-focused policies.

According to the Singapore Business Review, the bill passed on January 8 marks a pivotal shift in how the country addresses food safety, health promotion, and the protection of its citizens from harmful food-related practices.

Minister of State for Health, Rahayu Mahzam, highlighted that the new law empowers the MOH to independently enforce regulations to tackle public health issues.

This includes measures like banning harmful ingredients, such as trans fats, and managing food advertising to reduce unhealthy consumption.

The new bill enables MOH to implement and enforce food-related regulations without needing approval from other ministries, offering a more streamlined and effective approach to promoting better health for the general public.

Previously, food-related regulations were governed under the Sale of Food Act (SOFA) 1973, which required approval from the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment for health-related regulations.

The FSSB now consolidates this authority under the Minister for Health, providing the MOH with the autonomy to drive public health initiatives more efficiently.

The new law also empowers enforcement officers with greater authority to investigate and act on violations, ensuring the effective implementation of these regulations.

Under the FSSB, the MOH will continue to implement measures like Nutri-Grade labelling for sugary and high-fat beverages, restrictions on food advertising, and the ongoing ban on trans fats (partially hydrogenated oils or PHOs) in food.

Moreover, the new bill also paves the way for additional health measures in the future, adapting to evolving public health challenges.

In addition to its health-focused provisions, the bill strengthens Singapore’s overall food safety framework.

With climate change and global supply chain disruptions posing increasing challenges, the FSSB includes provisions for stockpiling a wider range of food types to safeguard Singapore’s food security.

The law also raises maximum penalties for offences related to unsafe food, including those that cause illness, injury, or harm to consumers.

“The FSSB ensures a clearer delineation of responsibilities between the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and the Minister for Health, while also enabling both ministries to regulate the food supply chain under a unified regulatory framework,” said Mahzam.

This landmark legislation is set to play a key role in improving public health and ensuring food safety, as Singapore continues to adapt to a rapidly changing global food landscape.