He Ting Ru helps connect needy constituent with a laptop for her son

Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru helped connect a needy constituent with a laptop, that was donated through the Workers’ Party Community Fund’s (WPCF) BlueCycle initiative.

WPCF, a registered charity, seeks to help relieve financial hardship for the needy. Since it was founded in 2014, WPCF has provided financial aid or food vouchers to needy families, conducted food distribution and promoted wellbeing by hosting health talks, caregiver training and home visits.

It also runs a programme which links needy households with donated furniture and appliances. The ‘BlueCycle’ initiative aims to help the underprivileged while being eco-friendly since items that are in good condition are shared instead of going to waste.

One of the latest beneficiaries of the programme is a mother who needed a laptop for her son. The Buangkok resident visited her MP, He Ting Ru, at her meet-the-people session this week and returned home with a laptop that was donated through the BlueCycle programme.

Sharing a photo of herself with the resident on Instagram, this Wednesday (14 Oct), Ms He wrote: “Thanks to WPCF’s #BlueCycle programme, we managed to pass a donated laptop to a resident for her son at tonight’s MPS.”

