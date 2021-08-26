HDB lift constantly wobbles, netizen worried of possible fatal accident

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Reddit, a popular social news website and forum, to ask others about what could be done about the persistent shakiness that she experienced at the elevators at her parents’ residence.

She posted her question on a subreddit known as “r/singapore” to seek advice from others.

According to her post, the lift was upgraded about a decade ago. Ever since then, it has been causing problems for residents in the Housing Board block. Sometimes, the doors would shut on residents, the lift would go up and down to different floors, and the doors would refuse to allow entry to residents.

Putting aside all those issues, the netizen said that the main problem was actually the wobbling of the lift, which could get quite intense, especially if it had been a long time since maintenance work was carried out on the lift.

“You can feel the lift bounce and shake up and down,” the netizen wrote. She added that she has to call the lift emergency number on a monthly basis so that someone will service the lift because it will become too shaky.

Not only was the lift shaky, but it had also fallen with people in it before. The netizen shared that her own mother had been inside the lift a few years back. The lift suddenly fell by about a floor before it stopped. Luckily, the injuries that her mother sustained were minor.

Throughout the years, the residents simply just let the lift be. However, the netizen was worried that it could cause a fatal accident one day. While she wished to rectify the problem, she expressed that she seemed to have run out of options because every time she made a complaint, she was told that a technician will be sent to service the lift.

At the end of her post, she asked if anyone else had encountered a similar situation and if they had any advice to offer her regarding this issue.

A netizen shared that when complaints are circulated on social media, things tend to get fixed much more quickly and efficiently. They were quick to clarify that this was just a simple observation, not a piece of advice.

Another netizen suggested that she could file a complaint using the OneService application that Singapore’s Ministry of National Development created so that members of the public can access a convenient channel to highlight municipal issues within Singapore easily.

A netizen advised the poster to bring the matter up to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) lift enforcement unit, who tended to be fast in their response to complaints and queries. They also mentioned that the lift might be shut down temporarily, so the poster and the other residents should be prepared for a period of time without a working lift.

