Hayley Woo shows off her gaming room inside her family’s 5-room HDB flat; says she wanted her own space

SINGAPORE — In their family’s 5-room DBSS (Design, Build and Sell Scheme) HDB flat, Hayley Woo revealed that she has her own gaming setup. She stated that this space is not shared with her twin, Jayley Woo.

“I know it’s a bit selfish, but because I really wanted to have a space of my own – although I have a twin sister and she doesn’t game often – I was like, ‘I don’t care, I’m going ahead with this idea’,” said the Singaporean actress in her house with Overkill Singapore.

Hayley’s gaming room is just separated by partitions and a sliding door from their living room. Aside from gaming and streaming, the 30-year-old actress also does YouTube, and she said that the door helps reduce the noise, especially when her parents are watching TV or whenever she needs to stream on Twitch – a streaming platform.

The design of her gaming roam is not different from other gamers. She has blackout curtains to block off light, and she uses purple curtains as the backdrop for her streams. All of her gaming equipment – from monitors to her microphone – are all pink, which is apparently Hayley’s favourite colour. The Sailor Moon theme is also evident in the design, wherein a figurine was embedded inside her custom-painted PC tower.

According to the actress, the room is also special because it had no windows. She has a vanity surrounded by light bulbs instead.

“Most rooms have windows but, to me, I think I need storage space more,” Hayley remarked to Overkill Singapore.

Speaking of more storage, Hayley also has storage space under her bed – unlike her twin sister who doesn’t because of her adjustable bed frame. She declared that she has more stuff than her sister and decided to have the space under her bed.

