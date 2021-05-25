Han Ye Seul debunks rumours that her boyfriend used to be a male escort

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actress Han Ye Seul recently debunked the rumours regarding her boyfriend. A video with the title “[Shocking Exclusive] The Identity of Han Ye Seul’s Boyfriend (who is) 10 Years Younger” was recently live-streamed on a YouTube channel claiming it would expose the hidden truth behind her boyfriend Ryu Sung Jae’s past as a “male escort” who is “exactly like someone from the movie Beastie Boys“.

The film Beastie Boys is about male escorts conquering the Chungdam neighbourhood by attracting affluent women as clients.

Han Ye Seul responded with a post on Instagram containing screenshots of the video and wrote: “No…(lol) Journalists… This is such fiction. We should have a drink big time! Also, why do these things happen after my contract with the former company ends… How curious…”

The actress then took to Instagram to post some photos taken from a recent date after denying the baseless rumours, reported Allkpop.

She also reassured her fans with a message in the captions:

“I took down the photos (discrediting the rumours) because so many of my acquaintances who were worried about me told me not to react to them. So, instead, I will end the day with our pretty couple photos~ Thank you for having faith in me and for supporting us. I can’t read every single comment though; I would appreciate it if you could send me the screenshots of the malicious comments for defamation later.”

Han Ye Seul confirmed her romantic relationship with the theatre actor back on May 15.

Born on September 18, 1981, Leslie Kim, known popularly as Han Ye Seul, is an American-born South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003) and has since played leading roles in television dramas such as Couple or Trouble (2006), Tazza (2008), and Birth of a Beauty (2014), as well as the films Miss Gold Digger (2007) and Penny Pinchers (2011).

