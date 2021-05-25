Entertainment Celebrity Han Ye Seul debunks rumours that her boyfriend used to be a...

Han Ye Seul debunks rumours that her boyfriend used to be a male escort

She threatens to sue for defamation

Han Ye Seul with her boyfriend on a date. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actress Han Ye Seul recently debunked the rumours regarding her boyfriend. A video with the title “[Shocking Exclusive] The Identity of Han Ye Seul’s Boyfriend (who is) 10 Years Younger” was recently live-streamed on a YouTube channel claiming it would expose the hidden truth behind her boyfriend Ryu Sung Jae’s past as a “male escort” who is “exactly like someone from the movie Beastie Boys“.

The film Beastie Boys is about male escorts conquering the Chungdam neighbourhood by attracting affluent women as clients.

Han Ye Seul responded with a post on Instagram containing screenshots of the video and wrote: “No…(lol) Journalists… This is such fiction. We should have a drink big time! Also, why do these things happen after my contract with the former company ends… How curious…”

The actress then took to Instagram to post some photos taken from a recent date after denying the baseless rumours, reported Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

Han Ye Seul and Ryu Sung Jae. Picture: Instagram

 

She also reassured her fans with a message in the captions:

“I took down the photos (discrediting the rumours) because so many of my acquaintances who were worried about me told me not to react to them. So, instead, I will end the day with our pretty couple photos~ Thank you for having faith in me and for supporting us. I can’t read every single comment though; I would appreciate it if you could send me the screenshots of the malicious comments for defamation later.”

Han Ye Seul confirmed her romantic relationship with the theatre actor back on May 15.

Born on September 18, 1981, Leslie Kim, known popularly as Han Ye Seul, is an American-born South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003) and has since played leading roles in television dramas such as Couple or Trouble (2006), Tazza (2008), and Birth of a Beauty (2014), as well as the films Miss Gold Digger (2007) and Penny Pinchers (2011)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Netizen: People calling for another round of total circuit breaker lockdown are just plain ignorant and selfish

Singapore -- With Singapore seeing about 30 new community Covid-19 cases almost every day now, some netizens have started calling for another circuit breaker. However, disagreeing in an anonymous Facebook post on the popular page NUSWhispers, one netizen said people calling for...
View Post
Featured News

To DPM Heng Swee Keat: Don’t devalue the Singapore core, remember Aloysius Pang

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat wants Singaporeans to avoid having a narrow definition of “the Singapore core”. It does not matter whether someone is Singapore-born, a new citizen or a foreigner who is helming a company, he said: "That test...
View Post
Featured News

Girl slaps her date after he says her hawker family probably ‘doesn’t earn much and not so educated’ and calls her a gold digger

Singapore -- Set up on a date by her friend, a 22-year-old woman walked out out after slapping the man for insulting her family and calling her a gold digger. The incident occurred last week before in-person dining at restaurants was banned...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent