SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Qualtrics has revealed a significant trust gap between employees and senior leaders in Singapore when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the workplace. Only half (50%) of managers and individual contributors believe that their leaders have the necessary skills to implement AI effectively.

The report also highlights concerns about how AI-related decisions are made, with just 47% of employees trusting that their bosses will prioritize their well-being over profits when adopting AI. This skepticism is reflected in a notable 17-percentage-point difference in trust between senior leaders and lower-level employees regarding AI implementation.

A key area of disconnect lies in ethical guidelines surrounding AI. While 67% of senior leaders believe that AI is being introduced with clear ethical standards, only 48% of managers and lower-level employees share the same confidence.

Similarly, perspectives on AI’s overall impact on work vary greatly—67% of senior directors view AI adoption positively, but only 46% of managers agree, creating a significant 21-point gap in sentiment.

Despite these concerns, employees in Singapore are optimistic about the ways AI can enhance their work.

The majority (57%) plan to use AI-saved time to improve efficiency, while 50% aim to enhance work quality. In contrast, only 26% see AI primarily as a tool to increase output. Notably, Singaporean employees are more focused on efficiency and quality compared to their global peers, who are more likely to use AI to expand their workload.

The findings highlight the need for business leaders in Singapore to bridge the trust gap by providing clearer ethical frameworks, prioritizing employee well-being, and ensuring transparent communication on AI’s role in the workplace.