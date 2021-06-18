Group of men seen gambling, smoking and drinking under HDB block much to the ire of netizens

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A group of men were filmed gambling, smoking and drinking under an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio.

In a video posted on popular Facebook page Complaint Singapore, three or four men were seen seated in a small hut.

According to the person who filmed them and posted the video on June 14, the men were gambling, smoking and drinking.

The woman added that the men were seen on the walkway at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, in between blocks 416 and 417.

The total number of men sitting in the group could not be seen clearly as the woman had taken the video from behind a tree and they were partially obscured.

However, there was a bottle of Coca-Cola and what looked like beer cans next to them.

In her post, the woman commented that because of their reckless behaviour, they may spread Covid-19, causing all the residents of the HDB block to undergo swab tests.

At the beginning of June, all residents of a Housing Board block in Yishun had to go for swab tests after Covid-19 cases were detected there.

Similarly, on May 24, the 304 residents of Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 were asked to go for testing after four Covid-19 cases were detected in two households there.

Earlier, MOH had identified 11 Covid-19 cases from at least four households in Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8. Two of these were detected from a mandatory testing exercise for residents. A total of 405 residents and visitors of the block were tested on May 21 and May 22.

Netizens who commented on their behaviour were rather resigned, adding that even in other parts of Singapore there were various groups seen flouting the Covid-19 restrictions.

/TISG

