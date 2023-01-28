Grab driver says he earned over $5,200 in a week during CNY, netizens say he likely drove over 15 hours a day

SINGAPORE: A Facebook post about a Grab driver who says he made a whopping $5,227.82 in just one short week.

The Grab Driver’s Statement was posted on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page on Friday (Jan 27) and has since been shared widely and gotten a lot of comments from netizens.

“A Grab driver claims to have made impressive $5,227.82 in just 7 days during the Chinese New Year period,” the post reads.

The screenshot of the Driver Statement showed that the driver earned $788.38 in commissions and $2080.70 in incentives.

His actual total earnings were $6020.20, but from this, he also had $792.38 in deductions.

Netizens had a lot to say.

One commenter on the post pointed out the dangers of driving long hours without getting enough rest.

“It is dangerous for driver to drive long hours without rest, it endanger the passenger as well. Long term will be hazardous to one’s health and no money can buy back health.”

“One accident more than enough to wipe out all the work,” another agreed.

A fellow driver was skeptical about this amount of earnings, however.

“I drove for 8 hrs straight for 3 days also can’t get half of that amount plus the incentives!,” he wrote.

In answer to his comment, another netizen said “8 hours too short. Need to drive ard 12-15 hours to earn like this.”

“20 hours a day non-stop driving… not many drivers can achieve…” another wrote.

One commenter chimed in, “The amount of incentives shows how many hours he spend on the road.”

Some netizens, congratulated and commended the hardworking driver.



According to the Comfort delGro website, the net daily average income of Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) drivers is around $200, which means that in a week, they earn $1,400, or less than half of what the Grab driver in the post made over CNY.

The site adds, however that “Some could earn more, while others less than the average, depending on the number of hours one is willing to drive.”

