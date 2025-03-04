Business

Grab acquires 19 Everrise supermarkets in Malaysia from Navis Capital

ByMary Alavanza

March 4, 2025
Grocery cart filled with items

Singapore-based multinational technology company Grab Holdings has acquired Malaysian supermarket chain Everrise from Navis Capital Partners, gaining control of 19 stores in Sarawak. However, the company did not disclose the deal’s value in its statement on Monday (March 3).

According to Bloomberg, Grab plans to digitise Everrise’s operations and provide customers with on-demand grocery delivery.

This is not Grab’s first step into the grocery market in Malaysia. Three years ago, it acquired Jaya Grocer, a larger Malaysian supermarket chain.

Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and food delivery company, is expanding into new areas, such as online banking and groceries, as it faces strong competition from rivals like Indonesia’s GoTo Group.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, Grab Singapore’s managing director, Yee Wee Tang, announced that the company is looking into the use of autonomous vehicles (AVs) to “fill the gaps” in its ride-hailing services on routes that are not as popular with drivers. /TISG

See also  Grab suspends driver who was caught red-handed delaying trip in alleged bid for cancellation fee

Read also: Grab shares plummet 11% after revenue forecast misses estimates

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Citigroup’s near US$6B wealth account transfer mistake — caught just in time … again

March 4, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Grab Singapore eyes self-driving cars to “fill the gaps” in less popular locations

March 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

CDL shares fell 7% as trading resumes amid boardroom brawl

March 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business & Economy

Asia’s economic recovery faces setbacks amid rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty

March 4, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Housing & Development Board resale prices climbed by almost 10% YoY in February

March 4, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the House

MP Jamus Lim says mufflers for jets are needed to minimise noise over Sengkang

March 4, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

Malaysia to South Korea: How to submit your e-Arrival Card for a smoother entry

March 4, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.