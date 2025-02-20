Featured News SG Politics

Govt will only publish list of election rally sites on Nomination Day, not earlier: Sun Xueling

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 20, 2025

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force will allocate two physical venues for election rallies in each Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and one venue in each Single Member Constituency (SMC) for the next general election, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling has confirmed in a parliamentary reply.

Ms Sun was responding to a question from Workers’ Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh, who had inquired about the designation of rally sites. She also stated that authorities would set aside a venue for the traditional lunchtime rally, which has been a key feature of past elections.

When asked whether the Government would publish a list of rally locations when the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee submits its report to Parliament, Ms Sun said that the list would instead be made public on nomination day, after the nomination process concludes. This approach is consistent with previous elections in 2011 and 2015.

Ms Sun also noted that the police are currently assessing several potential locations for rallies, including vacant lots, stadiums, and schools.

Citing a report by CNA, she acknowledged that nearly half of the 46 rally venues used in the 2015 general election no longer exist, having been replaced by housing developments and other infrastructure projects.

During the last general election in 2020, no physical rallies were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with campaigning moving online. The return of physical rallies in the upcoming election marks a shift back to traditional campaigning methods.

