Good intention, better execution? Tighter security checkpoints sparked huge traffic jams with clearance times reaching as long as 150 minutes

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has recently strengthened its security checks at Singapore’s land, sea, and air borders. Although the intention behind these security checks are for the safety of Singaporean citizens, many are complaining that increased measures are causing severe traffic, with clearance times reaching as long as 150 minutes.

With this, a 47-year-old worker who lived in Singapore for a long time reported to Shin Min Daily News that she had been traveling with her brother through the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore as they were returning to Johor Bahru when they encountered a traffic jam. According to her, they scanned their passports to exit the country at around 6:30 am, and got stuck in traffic. Furthermore, they stated that they could not move at all until almost 9am.

“We finally got through customs and entered Singapore at 10:30 a.m. that day, and the whole process took nearly four hours,” she declared.

The woman admitted that she was fortunate to be on night shift at that time—she could still catch up on sleep before going to work despite all the stressful hours being spent on traffic. However, other people who were travelling through the borders had a tougher experience.

Heightened security measures due to global situation

Recently, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority expressed that they have stepped up their security checks on arriving travelers, cargo, and conveyances at the land, air, and sea checkpoints starting 28 February 2026. This is due to the ‘ heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East’.

In their website, they noted that travelers should expect delays at the checkpoints and are advised to have additional traveling time for immigration clearance.