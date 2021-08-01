Goo Hye Sun attempts to delete all traces of her divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun

- Advertisement -

Seoul –South Korean actress Goo Hye Sun is reportedly attempting to erase all traces of her divorce from her former husband Ahn Jae Hyun.

As of now, the information pages in regards to ‘Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s divorce controversies’ have all been changed to private on Korea’s most popular Wiki site Namu Wiki. Goo Hye Sun is the person behind this change.

Goo Hye Sun has reported the pages with regards to her divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun as being a violation of privacy and spreading of false information. The actress has requested for the information to be removed. Since then, the pages have been turned to private as a temporary suspension, according to Allkpop.

Namu Wiki provides this feature to prevent any publications of articles that contain defamation or disclosure of personal information. It is because Namu Wiki is an online wiki site similar to Wikipedia where users are allowed to create and edit the information page themselves. It is not the first time a famous person or celebrity has requested Namu Wiki to edit or delete an information page.

- Advertisement -

Jo Min, who is the daughter of former Justice Minister Jo Kook had requested Namu Wiki to remove her information as it disclosed personal information and also spread false information about her.

She also requested for the contents such as ‘The Controversy over the unfair listing of the first author of Dankook University’s medical paper’ posted in August 2019 to be removed. The information page was temporarily taken down but was restored after the author raised an objection.

Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun first met when they starred in KBS2 drama Blood. They tied the knot in 2016. Following that, the couple continued their marriage until theybegan exposing each other through social media in 2019. Then, the two divorced the following year./TSIGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg