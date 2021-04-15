Home News Goh Chok Tong jokes that an African beauty decided he was ‘Not...

Goh Chok Tong jokes that an African beauty decided he was ‘Not her type’

"She eyed me intently. Not her type, she decided'

Photo: FB/Mparader

Singapore — Always the nature lover, former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong joked that he met an African Beauty who walked away from him.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 14), during a round of golf, Mr Goh wrote that he had an “Encounter with an African beauty”.

The “African beauty” he was referring to was a rare bird that looked to be an African Crowned Crane.

He added that she had lost her mate some years back.

During their meeting, Mr Goh joked that: “She walked forward and eyed me intently. Not her type, she decided, then turned and walked away.”

Since the beginning of the year, Mr Goh has posted a number of photos or incidents relating to nature on Facebook.

In February, he shared photos of a beehive in his garden that elicited a whole range of responses from netizens.

In a Facebook post on Feb 1, the former Emeritus Senior Minister wrote that the first time he found a huge beehive in his garden, he called in the pest controller.

“It was silly of me”, he added.

“Bees too have a right to live.”

That very week, during “a pleasant nature walk” at Sungei Buloh Wetlands, he saw a crocodile eating a monitor lizard.

The photographer who showed it to him said the crocodiles are usually at the river mouth and you need patience to spy on them.

“For me, I’d rather stay safe and not be part of the crocodile’s eco-system”, Mr Goh quipped. /TISG

