Goh Chok Tong appreciates even little things after kidney stone surgery

Goh Chok Tong said that after his kidney stone removal surgery, he now is able to appreciate details which one would normally not notice on a brisk walk.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 1), the former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) wrote: “After my recent surgery, I decided to feel the stones on my recovery journey”.

He shared a poem titled ‘Leisure’ by William Henry Davies on his post and added: “Had a leisurely one-hour walk in Singapore Botanic Gardens to appreciate details which one would normally not notice in a brisk walk”.

Along with the poem, he also shared photos he took with his wife during the walk.

Mr Goh recently underwent an operation to remove a large kidney stone.

He disclosed that the first thing he did after waking up from the anaesthesia was to check on his brain cells.

In doing so, he said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Nov 28), he went through all the phrases and idioms connected with “stone” that he could think of.

He wrote: “I am creeping up to 80. Pray that my tombstone is more than ‘a stone’s throw away’.”

The 79-year-old has been frank on social media about his health issues. On Sunday (Nov 22), he shared online that he had been discharged earlier that day after being warded at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for the removal of a sizeable kidney stone.

Mr Goh, who did not suffer from the procedure, other than mild nausea and discomfort, said: “Had my biggish kidney stone laser-blasted yesterday at SGH. Sharing experience for general benefit of those in similar position. Apart from mild nausea after the GA and slight discomfort of having a catheter and J stent in the urinary tract, I felt fine.”

He added that the procedure felt like a “non-event” given how much medical technology had advanced. /TISG

