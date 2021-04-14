Goblin actor says he doesn’t understand why people harm and fight each other so much

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Goblin actor Gong Yoo does not understand why people harm and fight each other. He said so in an online interview on April 13 for the upcoming sci-fi film Seobok. The actor plays a character who unapologetically displays his desire and fear in the movie, according to Allkpop.

When asked about his own desires, Gong Yoo replied, “I don’t really understand why people harm and fight each other so much. I try to put myself into another person’s shoes whenever I’m in such situations. But there are cases where I still can’t understand the other person (which could be entirely due to my lack of understanding, so I’m a little cautious). My personal desire is not to be the same person when I meet that type of person.”

Talking about his personal fears, he said, “From an actor’s perspective, we mutually inflict pains on each other in a relationship naturally. So I believe a human being is the ‘scariest’ being. I’m afraid of getting hurt by people. And acting for the camera is always unnerving.”

‘Seobok’ hits theatres on April 15.

Born on July 10, 1979, Gong Ji-cheol, better known by his stage name Gong Yoo, is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas Coffee Prince (2007) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), and the films Silenced (2011), Train to Busan (2016) and The Age of Shadows (2016).

His stage name is a combination of his father’s last name “Gong” and of his mother’s last name “Yoo”. In 2017, it was revealed that Gong Yoo was a descendant of Chinese philosopher Confucius, and was part of the 79th generation among Confucius’ descendants who originated from the Gokbu Gong clan.

Gong Yoo graduated from Kyung Hee University with a BA degree in theatre. In 2000, he started his show business career as a video jockey on Mnet and debuted as an actor in the TV series School 4 in 2001. Thereafter, Gong did a number of supporting roles in dramas and movies and also hosted the music programme Music Camp in 2004./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg