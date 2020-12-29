Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and VIXX’s Ravi rumoured to be dating

- Advertisement -

Korean media outlet Soompi has reported that Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and VIXX’s Ravi are dating. News outlet Joy News 24 was the first to report that the duo have been going out for a year. Joy News 24 said that a source close to the pair opened up and explained that Taeyeon and Ravi got to know each other through a mutual friend about a year ago. It was also reported that Ravi and Taeyeon were seen entering Ravi’s house together on Christmas day.

Taeyeon’s agency SM Entertainment said to news outlet Sports Kyunghyang, “They are only close colleagues who work on music together.” As news started reporting about the couple, Ravi’s label GROOVL1N also decided to make a statement and put the rumours to rest. Based on news outlet AllKpop, they have confirmed that Ravi and Taeyeon are dating.

The label said, “It’s true that they’re dating. Please do not make any guesses so they can have a good relationship.” SM Entertainment’s refusal to the claims and this new statement from Ravi’s label has added to the confusion. The moment the news of both K-pop idols dating hit the Internet, netizens rushed to Twitter to share what they think.

One user stated, “I’m just mind my business this has nothing to do with us it’s between Ravi and Taeyeon and if they are dating congratulations to them!!!” Another expressed, “What kind of person is Ravi? Does he have a good personality? (pls no bad intentions meant, I just have little to no information of him so I just wanna know). And if both parties confirm this then congrats to both of them! I hope Taeyeon will be happy with him.”

- Advertisement -

Born on March 9, 1989, Kim Tae-yeon, known mononymously as Taeyeon is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer. She has been a member of SM Entertainment’s girl group Girls’ Generation since 2007, along with other SM projects including Girls’ Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, and Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG.

Before officially debuting as a solo singer, Taeyeon had recorded soundtracks for television dramas that proved successful on South Korean music charts, notably “If” and “Can You Hear Me” (2008).

She released her debut extended play I in 2015, which includes the Gaon Digital Chart number-one titular single. Her second extended play Why (2016) peaked atop the Gaon Album Chart and spawned two Gaon Digital Chart top-ten singles, “Starlight” and “Why”. Her debut studio album, My Voice (2017), yielded the top-five singles “11:11”, “Fine” and “Make Me Love You”.