Girlfriend who gets sick daily tells boyfriend with appendicitis ‘not make pathetic looking face’ because she wants a strong man

Singapore — A boyfriend took to social media to ask girls if they were against “guys who act pathetic”.

In a post on popular Facebook confessions page NUSwhispers on Thursday (Apr 15), the boyfriend wrote about his girlfriend of six years.

He wrote: “She doesn’t have any serious sickness, but near every other day, she’s not feeling well / got headache / feet pain cannot walk / chest pain / eyes tired and pain / stomach upset, etc, just generally there’s always something wrong with her”.

He added that he did not have any problems caring for her, and that he would often take her to the clinic and buy supplements for her.

In contrast, on the rare occasions when he falls ill, his girlfriend becomes very cold and sarcastic.

After he underwent an operation for appendicitis, he wrote, his girlfriend told him “to “not make pathetic-looking face” and “please don’t talk in that weak voice”.

“Once I twisted my ankle while playing badminton, and while going home she told me not to lean on her because it’s very shameful for her”.

When he gets injured or does not feel well, his girlfriend tells him not to “act weak and pathetic”, he added.

The boyfriend explained that he tried talking to her but she got very angry and said that “no girl wants a guy that act weak”. She even went so far as to ask: “Do you think it is worse than period?”

“Do a lot of girls think this way? I don’t have a lot of female friends. It’s hurtful as, I mean her periods are not my fault, I’ve tried to be as helpful and accommodating as I can when she has them, which I feel is the least a guy can do”, the boyfriend wrote.

“Plus she has a lot of other problems which I try to take care of. I don’t need her to take care when I have my own, just not be so cold to me will be less hurtful”, he added.

Netizens who commented on the post told him to run away from his girlfriend as she would not be there for him if he ever fell ill.

/TISG

