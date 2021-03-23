Girl stuck on Pasir Ris playground roof has to be rescued by SCDF

Home News Girl stuck on Pasir Ris playground roof has to be rescued by...

Singapore — A video of a girl stuck atop the roof of a playground surfaced recently, going viral.

In the video, a girl could be seen sitting on the roof and a group of passers-by standing around the playground.

She was stuck atop the playground structure at Pasir Ris Park on Saturday (Mar 20). That same day, the video was also shared on TikTok.

In the video, at least six police officers were seen on-site and the area was cordoned off with police tape.

A crowd also formed around the playground, watching as SCDF personnel arrived on the scene.

After a ladder was propped up against the playground structure, an SCDF officer climbed onto the playground railing, supporting the ladder while trying to ensure the girl did not fall off.

The SCDF managed to safely rescue the girl. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

