Girl questions guy’s character after realizing he is a speed demon who drives at 140 – 160km/h while only holding the steering wheel with one hand

While he seemed safe, polite funny and respectful on dates, his driving style signals to me that his risk appetite is big and dangerous... it still seems to me he is hiding his nature, she said.

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — After going on a few dates with a guy, a woman found herself at crossroads when she realized he liked to speed and repeatedly change lanes, all while talking to her and only holding the steering wheel with one hand.

In an anonymous post on popular Facebook confessions page NUSWhispers, one netizen wrote that she agreed to have the guy drop her in his car for the first time to move the relationship along.

However, she added that she was shocked as she did “not expect him to be a racer based on his demeanour”.

She added that his speed ranged from 140 km/h to 160 km/h, with him going from the first to last lane, and then back again to the first lane to overtake other cars.

“He also makes it look very casual and was doing it all one handed and talking to me at the same time”, she wrote.

She added that when she told the guy that it was very , he apologized and assured her that he signalled and checked his blind spot every time and that it was very safe.

Wondering if her ’s demeanour was simply a façade, she said that while he seemed safe, polite funny and respectful on dates, “his driving style signals to me that his risk appetite is big and dangerous”.

“it still seems to me he is hiding his true nature”, she wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post we divided, especially considering the speed at which the guy was driving.

All open expressways in Singapore have a maximum speed limit of 90km/h and between 70km/h and 80km/h in expressway tunnels. /TISG

