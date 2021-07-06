Entertainment Celebrity Gigi Leung photos of daughter and netizens are amazed at how...

Gigi Leung posts photos of daughter and netizens are amazed at how tall her 6-year-old is

Netizens just realised how tall Sofia is when Leung, who is married to Spaniard Sergio Crespo Gutes took to her social media to share photos of Sofia

Gigi Leung with her daughter Sofia. Picture: Instagram

Hong Kong — Gigi Leung, 45 is known for being taller than the average female celebrity standing at 1.76m. Leung’s six-year-old daughter, Sofia has been making headlines for being tall as well.

Netizens just realised how tall Sofia is when Leung, who is married to Spaniard Sergio Crespo Gutes took to her social media to share photos of Sofia. That is, compared to other six-year-olds. Leung shared that her daughter recently graduated from kindergarten.

Sofia is taller than her classmates. Picture: Instagram

As the -19 situation in Hong Kong stabilised, Sofia was able to go on a field trip to a farm with her classmates with Leung being the chaperone. From the photos, it was clear that Sofia, who was wearing a white tee and blue skirt is a lot taller than her classmates. She appears to tower over them, in one shot, as reported by 8days.sg.

“Did Sofia really just graduate from kindergarten? She’s so tall already,” commented one while another said that she looks more like a Primary 2 student. Besides inheriting her mother’s height, Sofia is as musically talented as Leung too. Leung shared a video of Sofia playing the piano and singing along to her classic song, Today.

“’After bidding goodbye, I still believe that we can meet again, if fate allows’ ” wrote Leung, quoting a line from the song.

“It’s that time of the year again, where every student prepares to graduate. It’s time for Sofia to graduate from kindergarten. Soon, she’ll start to enter the life of a primary school student, and start a new phase of life,” Leung also wrote, adding that Sofia’s was a “present to everyone”.

Born on March 25, 1976, Gigi Leung Wing-kei is a Hong Kong and actress.

At 176 cm, Leung earned the nickname of 'Tall Girl'. She has a twin brother named Keith Leung (Leung Wing-chun, 梁詠俊).

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

