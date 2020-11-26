Get out of the city and explore these diverse hiking trails in Singapore

- Advertisement -

Singapore may be a small island-nation, but it’s got everything—cutting-edge business hubs, world-class shopping destinations, and an impressive number of gorgeous green spaces.

That last one might have fooled you. Hiking in Singapore? The mountains may be elsewhere, but there are reservoirs, parks and boardwalks galore to explore, so grab your gear and head out for fresh air and natural views.

Take a break from city life and head out to nature for some exercise, reflection or wildlife spotting. Whatever your intention, spending time—at least two hours per week, according to experts—in nature has remarkable benefits for physical and mental health. Studies have also shown that children who feel connected to nature are generally happier and have better moods.

Going hiking and exploring as a family can also be a fun and healthier alternative to going out for meals, shopping or watching movies. Feeling romantic? Cosy up to your lover in nature, and take in the beautiful vistas together. Needing alone time to contemplate or meditate? There’s nothing like breathing in fresh air and spending time in nature to help clear your mind.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Singapore’s first ASEAN Heritage Park, is a wetland reserve teeming with abundant biodiversity. If you’re feeling adventurous, walk the planks of this rich mangrove forest and be on the lookout for wildlife—you can spot all manner of creatures, like crabs, shellfish, water snakes, herons, spiders, sunbirds and otters. And did we mention the monitor lizards and crocodiles that slink along the mangroves and riverbanks? Satisfy your curiosity for nature with a walk on the wild side in this wetland reserve. Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve | 301 Neo Tiew Cres, Singapore 718925 (Wetland Centre) or 60 Kranji Way, #01-00 Singapore 739453 (Visitor Centre) | 7.30am – 7pm (Mon – Sat), 7am – 7pm (Sun & PH)

Pulau Ubin If you really want to feel far from the city, get on a boat and visit Pulau Ubin island, off the northeastern corner of mainland Singapore. The island, which is home to over 250 animals and birds species, is a jungle paradise waiting to be explored. Trek through Chek Jawa and see an abundance of fruit species at the Ubin Fruit Orchard. For more of a challenge, go for an intense 20-minute scramble up Bukit Puaka! Pulau Ubin also offers other outdoor activities, such as camping, cycling and fishing. Pulau Ubin | 61 Pulau Ubin, Singapore 508310 | 65424108 | Ubin Volunteer Hub: 8.30am – 5.00pm | Ubin Living Lab office: 9.30am – 4.30pm | Chek Jawa Wetlands: 8.30am – 6.00pm Windsor Nature Park Windsor Nature Park offers hikers new trails, including the Hanguana Trail, home to rare native plants, and the Drongo Trail, a sub-canopy walk where local flora and fauna grow. Dragonflies, birds and other interesting species abound, so take your camera with you. Windsor Nature Park certainly is a beautiful natural backdrop for stunning photographs and serene walks. For a more robust hike, take the 4-hour trail which leads to the Treetop Walk at MacRitchie Reservoir. Windsor Nature Park |30 Venus Drive, Singapore 573858 (Located close to Singapore Island Country Club)| 7am – 7pm daily MacRitchie Reservoir Park MacRitchie Reservoir Park is a favourite spot for Singaporean families and individuals to spend some quality time and get active in nature. Besides walking, jogging, taichi, cross country, canoeing and kayaking, visitors can also go hiking in the nature park. Aside from the famous MacRitchie Treetop Walk, trekkers can explore the 3km Petai Trail or take in the entire park in 10km. One of the best experiences MacRitchie has to offer are the beautiful wildlife that live there, like the rare birds and resident monkeys. MacRitchie Reservoir | 298717 Singapore | Open 24 hours Western Adventure Loop The Western Adventure Loop, a 12km hike featuring five different parks and greenways in Singapore: Bukit Batok Nature Park, Jurong Lake Park, Dairy Farm Nature Park, and Choa Chu Kang Park. Hikers can approach the loop from different routes, which keeps things interesting. Reserve a few days if you really want to explore the parks along the Western Adventure Loop, and check out this handy guide before you go! /TISG

