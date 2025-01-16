As Gen Z embraces pet parenthood in record numbers, a surprising career is thriving alongside their fur babies: veterinarians.

According to an AOL article, the profession has officially topped Indeed’s 2025 “Best Jobs” list, marking its first-ever appearance at the number one spot since the data was first collected in 2019. The report, which evaluates jobs based on salary potential, growth, and flexibility, highlights the growing demand for veterinarians—driven largely by Gen Z’s increasing commitment to their pets.

Veterinarians have been in high demand, with 1,065 job postings per million total jobs and a staggering 124% increase in job shares from 2021 to 2024. For those stepping into the profession, the rewards are substantial: veterinarians earn a median annual salary of $139,999—more than double the average salary of the typical American worker, which stands at $66,621, according to the 2023 wage index from the US Social Security Administration.

But why are so many young adults flocking to this profession? It’s tied to the growing trend of pet ownership, particularly among Gen Z. Nearly half of US households own dogs, and about a third own cats, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

However, Gen Z stands out for how much they’re willing to spend on their pets. The generation spends an average of $178 per month on their four-legged companions, significantly outpacing millennials ($146), Gen X ($115), and baby boomers ($90). Throughout a housecat’s 17-year lifespan, that extra spending could total nearly $18,000—proof of just how much these young pet parents value their animals.

For many Gen Zers, caring for pets has become a way to embrace responsibility and companionship at a time when other life milestones, like homeownership or having children, feel out of reach. The proportion of young adults who say they are unlikely to ever have children increased from 37% in 2018 to 47% in 2023, according to the Pew Research Center. Financial pressures, concerns about the world’s future, and personal preferences are just some of the reasons behind this shift.

Pets, with their lower cost and fewer long-term commitments, offer an alternative route to fulfilment.

In addition to offering emotional comfort, pets also provide tangible benefits to their owners’ mental health. As Gen Z and millennials navigate increasing stress and mental health struggles, having a pet has been shown to improve well-being, providing both emotional support and companionship.

As more people seek out pets for emotional connection and stress relief, the demand for veterinarians continues to rise. This trend reflects a larger cultural shift towards prioritizing well-being, making healthcare roles—including veterinarians—more important than ever. Veterinarians, along with other healthcare professionals like physicians, psychologists, and registered nurses, dominate this year’s top 10 list of best jobs, showcasing the growing significance of healthcare in the evolving job market.

The healthcare sector has grown by 8.2% from March 2022 to March 2024, more than double the growth rate of other industries. The job market for veterinarians is expected to continue expanding, solidifying this once-underrated profession as the “it” job of 2025.

In a world where furry friends are becoming family, it seems that being a vet is more than just a job—it’s a calling.