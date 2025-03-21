MALAYSIA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is strengthening its global reach with the introduction of new international flight routes, as announced in February 2025. The initiative is part of the group’s broader commitment to expanding connectivity and enhancing travel options, which will play a vital role in positioning Malaysia as a regional aviation hub ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Expanding global reach with new international routes

According to The Star, MAHB has unveiled two significant route launches that underline its strategic efforts to connect Malaysia with key global markets.

China Southern Airlines Service:

A new service linking Urumqi in northwestern China to Kuala Lumpur via Guangzhou has been introduced.

Operated twice weekly using a Boeing B737-8, this route is exclusively handled by China Southern Airlines.

The service is expected to open fresh opportunities for trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between northwestern China and Malaysia.

China Eastern Airlines Service:



China Eastern Airlines has launched a daily flight from Xi’an to Kuala Lumpur International Airport via Kunming using Airbus A320.

This move sees China Eastern join AirAsia X as the second carrier operating flights to Xi’an, thereby providing travellers with enhanced flexibility and convenience.

Expanding connectivity to drive growth

According to MAHB’s managing director, Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani, the additional flight services are in line with the new shareholder’s focus on expanding connectivity to drive growth. He stated that such efforts are critical in not only strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional hub but also in supporting the country’s preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The new routes are seen as a strategic lever to tap into growing international demand and to foster the aviation sector in the region.

Passenger traffic and economic implications

In February this year, MAHB recorded 8.3 million passengers across its domestic network, comprising 4.3 million international and 4 million domestic travellers. The expansion also includes operations at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SAW) in Türkiye, where MAHB handled a total of 11.6 million passengers last month.

At SAW, February 2025 saw steady passenger traffic of 3.3 million, with international travellers accounting for 2 million and domestic for 1.3 million, highlighting sustained local demand. The new routes are expected to further stimulate economic growth by facilitating faster movement of passengers and cargo, thereby bolstering tourism, trade, and business travel.

As Malaysia Airports continues to invest in modernising its infrastructure and expanding its network, the nation’s connectivity is set to improve, reinforcing Malaysia’s status as a key transit and commercial hub in the region.