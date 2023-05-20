“Gangster sia”: Heated incident caught on camera in MRT

SINGAPORE: After a heated incident on an MRT train was caught on camera and shared online, a handful of netizens weighed in on the matter.

The online page Singapore Incidents shared a short clip on Wednesday (May 17), capturing a tense moment for MRT passengers. The five-second video highlighted an individual throwing a punch at another man’s back. The aggravated man was then held back by a woman, who led him away. The video of the incident, which took place on an MRT train with many other passengers, drew thousands of views online.

In the comments section of the post, many left their two cents on the matter. A common theme among comments was how short the video was. Given that it was only five seconds, many were left trying to put together the story of what actually happened. Others debated the nationalities and jobs of the people involved.

“I think it’s a local guy with goatee and shirt opened punching those who pass by,” said one. “More details will be out soon. I don’t understand in Singapore–if something happens, it’s always an India or Bangladeshi worker guy to be blamed. I am a Singaporean I have seen the abuse these foreign workrs have to go through. I am not (talking) about the rich foreigners. Haha they don’t get bullied. Please don’t jump to conclusions about this five- second video. Please don’t be racist. From the way the guy who punched others you can tell he is a Singaporean.”

“Video so short. Not enough data?” said another.

One user commented, “I see SPF should step in.” Another, however, supposed that two of the individuals were actually a couple, saying “Must show girlfriend he’s the hero.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg