Funeral director charged for death of ex-boyfriend remanded for another week

Singapore—Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, director of City Funeral Singapore, who was charged on Dec. 3 with the death of her former boyfriend, appeared before court with her new pro-bono lawyers on Dec 10 (Thursday).

According to a CNA report, Ms Cher, 38, has been remanded further for additional investigations, which the judge granted at the request of the prosecutor, who cited the “complexity of the charge” against Ms Cher.

The single mother of two girls, who has been charged with one count of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was accused of committing an unspecified act that resulted in the death of Wee Jun Xiang, 32, on May 16 between 1.44 pm and 5.15 pm at Deck 4B of the multi-story car park at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road.

According to the charge sheet, Ms Cher intended to cause the demise of her former partner, reported CNA.

The defendant was accompanied by her new lawyers, who are representing her pro-bono.

Messrs Josephus Tan, Marshall Lim and Cory Wong from Invictus Law are taking over Ms Cher’s case.

District Judge Terence Tay did not object when the prosecutor applied for an additional week of remand for Ms Cher in order for more investigations to be carried out for discovering evidence.

CNA quotes Judge Tay as saying, “This is the second application for remand for investigations. I’m allowing it on the basis of the complexity of the charge involved.”

Mr Wee, a composer who also went by the name Sean and who released a single in Mandarin called “You Are Gone” in March, was reported by the Chinese-language media to have suddenly died of a heart attack.

His family claimed that at the time of his death he was working from home, as Singapore was still under Circuit Breaker restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Ms Cher runs City Funeral Singapore Pte Ltd and has two daughters, aged six and 13. According to a report from TODAY, she took over the business from the father of her younger child, who had gone to jail just after Ms Cher had given birth, one month after it was founded.

She is divorced from the father of her older daughter.

City Funeral Singapore had also been part of the funeral of actor Aloysuis Pang, who died in an accident during reservist training for the Singapore Army early in 2019.

Ms Cher previously worked in recruitment and as an education coach.

If Ms Cher is convicted of culpable homicide, she could receive a life sentence, or a fine and a jail term of as long as 20 years. If she were male, she could have received a caning as well.

She is due back in court on Dec 17. —/TISG

