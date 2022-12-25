Fun things to do on Christmas in Singapore (2022)

Christmas is here! And there’s a long list of Christmas activities and events in Singapore that you won’t want to miss. From kid-friendly Christmas events that you can enjoy with your family and children to pampering treats that you can indulge in with your friends, there is something for everyone.

Here’s a list of what you can do this Christmas so you won’t miss out on any fun!

Where To Find Kid-friendly Christmas Activities

There is no need to travel abroad to feel the Christmas vibes, you’ll find plenty of things to do with your kids in Singapore. Here are three events that your whole family can enjoy together.

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Source: Gardens by the Bay

Touted as the biggest yuletide event in Singapore, the Christmas Wonderland is organised for the ninth time at Gardens by the Bay. This Christmas event in Singapore features six different festive zones comprising many fascinating attractions, including a 21-metre tall hand-crafted Spalliera, a double-storey carousel, a Whimsical Windmill with 35,000 light bulbs, set in a field of 250 candy canes!

Duration: 2 December 2022 – 1 January 2023

Venue: Gardens by the Bay

Admission Fee:

Advance Purchase Adult Children

(3 to 12 years old) 2 to 15 December 2022 S$8 S$6 16 December 2022 to 1 January 2023 S$10 S$6 Same-day purchase S$12 S$6

Pinocchio by Wild Rice Ltd

Source: Wild Rice Ltd

Catch this hilarious musical adapted from the classic Pinocchio by Wild Rice at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre at Funan. See beloved Pinocchio come to life and bring heart-warming moments that you and your family will never forget.

Duration: 17 November – 24 December 2022

Venue: Funan,107 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179105

Admission Fee: S$25 – S$90

Day and Time of Performance Fees Tuesday to Thursday, 7.30pm S$80, S$70, S$40, S$30 Friday, 7.30pm

Saturday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Sunday, 2.30pm S$90, S$75, S$45, S$35

A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios

Source: Universal Studios

Santa is making an appearance at Universal Studios with 42 performers. Besides a whole lot of fun, you will also get to experience breathtaking snowfall. Don’t miss this year’s Universal Christmas because admission tickets are bundled with exclusive Christmas treats and retail vouchers.

Duration: 23 November 2022 – 2 January 2023

Venue: Universal Studios, Sentosa

Admission Fee: S$98 (per adult), S$78 (per child)

Buying event tickets soon? Remember to get the most out of your transactions by using the right credit cards that offer the best rewards when you spend on entertainment-related activities.

Where to Shop for Christmas Gifts

One of the most important things to do for Christmas in Singapore is to pick out meaningful gifts for friends and family. Wondering where to find a nice range of gift options? Check out these events.

Cluny Court Christmas Fair

Source: Cluny Court

You will find an interesting range of gift ideas at this intimate fair. Packed with lovely goods like scented candles, imported household items and exquisite tableware, this is where you will find unique products that are not commonly found.

Duration: 15 – 18 December 2022

Venue: Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 259760

Admission Fee: Free

Design Orchard’s Christmas Extravaganza

Source: Design Orchard

Expect to find a wide range of apparel, fragrances, food, pet accessories and unique trinkets that will delight you. There is a long list of participating brands, including ABRY X Cool Singapura, Soul Good Project, Pinch Ceramics Studio, Gentle Pup and more.

Duration: 12 November 2022 – 4 January 2023

Venue: 250 Orchard Road, Singapore 238905

Admission Fee: Free

Kempinski Christmas Market

Source: TheSmartLocal

Jointly organised by Capitol and CHIJMES, this European-style Christmas event in Singapore offers an excellent range of products from over 50 vendors, From Christmas trees and wines to home decors and handmade trinkets, you are bound to cross items off your Christmas shopping list in no time.

Duration: 2 – 6 December 2022

Venue: 13 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178905

Admission Fee: Free

Here’s a shopping tip: Many credit cards offer high cashback and rewards when you shop. Be sure to bring along a card that lets you maximise your savings!

Where To Indulge In Christmas Feasts and Treats

What’s a celebration without some feasting? There are plenty of Christmas activities happening at restaurants and hotels in Singapore right now to let you indulge to your heart’s content.

Christmas Cheer at Goodwood Park Hotel

Source: Goodwood Park Hotel

Type Where Duration Mega Brunch Buffet L’Espresso

Gordon Grill

Coffee Lounge 25 December 2022 to and 1 January 2023 Mega English Afternoon Tea Buffet L’Espresso

Gordon Grill 24, 26, 31 December 2022 and 2 January 2023 Festive English Afternoon Tea Buffet L’Espresso 1 to 23 and 27 to30 December 2022 Festive International Buffet (Lunch/Dinner) Coffee Lounge 1 to 24, 26 to 31 December 2022 and 2 January 2023

If you’re a CIMB, Citi, DBS/POSB, HSBC, OCBC, UOB Cards or Hotel Gourmet cardmember, you can receive up to 40% off every second adult diner.

DB Bistro and Oyster Bar

Source: Marina Bay Sands

Experience authentic French homestyle dining at Daniel Boulud’s award-winning restaurant. The four-course Christmas dinner comprises delightful dishes such as Smoked Salmon Rosti, Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast and Australian Lobster Thermidor.

Duration: 23 – 25 December 2022, 5.30pm to 9pm

Price: S$120++ per pax

A Magical Soiree at the Alkaff Mansion

Source: The Alkaff Mansion

One night-only Christmas eve party with live stations of paella, grills, roast meat carvings and fresh seafood and live music through the night. You can even top up an additional S$48 to get a free flow of Christmas cocktails.

Duration: 24 December 2022, 7pm till late

Price: S$118++ per adult and S$59++ per child (4 to 12 years old)

