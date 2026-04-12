Full shelves but empty pockets: The growing irony of food security in Malaysia

MALAYSIA: Malaysia may need to start paying closer attention to rising food costs as global geopolitical tensions continue to affect supply chains. For now, there is no sign of food shortages, with supermarkets remaining well-stocked. However, the growing concern is no longer availability but affordability.

According to Nazim Rahman, a commodities adviser based in the United Arab Emirates, the issue is not whether there is enough food, but whether people can afford it.

“At first glance, everything looks fine. Supermarket shelves remain stocked, and there are no shortages. Malaysians are not going hungry,” he said, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

“But this surface stability hides a deeper problem. The real issue is not food supply, but food affordability.”

His remarks are supported by recent reporting by the New Straits Times, which noted that Malaysia’s food supply remains stable despite ongoing global tensions, as most of Malaysia’s food imports come from regions not directly affected by the conflict.

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has also said it will review food stock levels after May as a precautionary step, suggesting that authorities are still monitoring potential risks.

Experts, however, warn that food prices could still rise even without shortages. Reports from CodeBlue highlight that higher fertiliser costs driven by global disruptions are increasing the cost of food production, especially for staples such as rice, vegetables, and poultry. Meanwhile, The Edge Malaysia reports that rising fuel and logistics costs are also feeding into higher food prices at the retail level.

Taken together, these factors suggest a simple reality: Malaysia is not facing a food shortage, but it may be facing a gradual rise in food prices. Malaysian households are estimated to spend nearly 70% of their budgets on food, highlighting the need for a more systematic approach to ensuring food security and affordability.