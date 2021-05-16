‘Friends’ reunion set to air on May 27

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Popular hit series Friends is making a comeback with a cast reunion set to air on May 27. The show will feature a number of celebrity guests such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-pop band BTS, announced streaming service HBO Max on Thursday (May 13). Titled Friends: The Reunion, the show will feature all six members of the original cast. Initially, it was supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York, reported The Sun Daily.

The original hit series ended its 10-year-run on NBC television in 2004. Friends was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s. It found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most-watched shows worldwide. News of the broadcast date for the reunion quickly became the top trending item worldwide on Twitter.

“The one with us finally getting together,” quipped Kudrow on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Cox said she felt “blessed to have reunited with my Friends… and it was better than ever”.

According to HBO Max, more than 15 celebrity guests will participate, including former Friends cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Born on February 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman. The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, she began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1988 film Mac and Me; her first major film role came in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun. Since her career progressed in the 1990s, Aniston has become one of the world’s highest-paid actresses. Films with Aniston in the leading role have grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide with 12 of those earning at least $100 million at the box office./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg