SINGAPORE: A prime freehold land parcel in District 15 has been launched for sale via tender with an asking price of $38 million, according to Edmund Tie & Company, the appointed marketing agent.

Located at Jalan Jamal/Elite Park Avenue, the vacant plot spans approximately 3,300.7 square metres (35,528 square feet). It is designated for “3-storey mixed landed housing” under the Master Plan 2019, offering developers the flexibility to build detached, semi-detached, or terrace houses.

With a land rate of $1,070 per square foot (psf), the site presents an attractive opportunity for investors or developers looking to capitalise on the demand for landed homes in the highly sought-after East Coast area.

The land parcel is situated just 180 metres from East Coast Road, providing easy access to various lifestyle amenities and retail hubs, including Parkway Parade, Siglap V, and i12 Katong. Additionally, its proximity to East Coast Park enhances its appeal for homeowners seeking a vibrant, seaside lifestyle.

The tender exercise for the site will close on 18 March 2025 at 3 p.m. Interested parties can contact Edmund Tie & Company for further details or to arrange site viewings.