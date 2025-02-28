Property

Freehold land parcel in District 15 up for sale with $38 million price tag

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 28, 2025

SINGAPORE: A prime freehold land parcel in District 15 has been launched for sale via tender with an asking price of $38 million, according to Edmund Tie & Company, the appointed marketing agent.

Located at Jalan Jamal/Elite Park Avenue, the vacant plot spans approximately 3,300.7 square metres (35,528 square feet). It is designated for “3-storey mixed landed housing” under the Master Plan 2019, offering developers the flexibility to build detached, semi-detached, or terrace houses.

With a land rate of $1,070 per square foot (psf), the site presents an attractive opportunity for investors or developers looking to capitalise on the demand for landed homes in the highly sought-after East Coast area.

The land parcel is situated just 180 metres from East Coast Road, providing easy access to various lifestyle amenities and retail hubs, including Parkway Parade, Siglap V, and i12 Katong. Additionally, its proximity to East Coast Park enhances its appeal for homeowners seeking a vibrant, seaside lifestyle.

The tender exercise for the site will close on 18 March 2025 at 3 p.m. Interested parties can contact Edmund Tie & Company for further details or to arrange site viewings.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

12 ground-floor units at Sky Eden@Bedok up for sale at $45.2 million

February 28, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Singapore private home sales tripled in Q4 2024 amid lower interest rates

February 26, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

Billionaire Wee family’s UOL sells 87% of Parktown Residence, first in Tampines in nearly six years

February 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

ASEAN companies’ anti-corruption disclosure declines, Philippines records largest drop

February 28, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Freehold land parcel in District 15 up for sale with $38 million price tag

February 28, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

12 ground-floor units at Sky Eden@Bedok up for sale at $45.2 million

February 28, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

Conserving mangroves and peatlands could help massively cut down on carbon emissions: Study

February 28, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.