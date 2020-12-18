Free ‘Covid-19 survivor’ tattoos for those who beat virus

Mexican tattoo artist Omi Debua says that this initiative was born out of a desire to give back something to people who have lost something

Mexico –- Those who beat the Coronavirus now get to have it memorialized on their skin forever.

A Mexican tattoo artist is giving free tattoos to those who have beaten the novel coronavirus, etching a “Covid-19 survivor” logo on people whose lives have been marked by the disease.

Omi Debua says that this initiative was born out of a desire to give back something to people who have lost something.

“There are many people who have lost family members, friends. And that those people were given something too and that is a second chance at life”, he says.

Oscar Morales, a Covid-19 survivor, speaks of how the disease has changed his life.

“I didn’t take very good care of myself in the beginning of the pandemic. I used to go out…no, I didn’t take care of myself in a special way”, he said.

“I was very careless, and after I tested positive, now it’s complete care, face masks all the time, disinfecting my hands”, Mr Morales added.

The tattoo given resembles a stamp, and has the words ‘Covid-19 Survivor’. /TISG

