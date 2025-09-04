“Four stars, zero showers”: My two-night stay at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

By JAY

Property reviewed: the hotel wing at 1 Jalan Imbi — not the apartment units in/around Berjaya Times Square Mall.

I booked the four-star Berjaya Times Square Hotel for one simple reason: it’s connected to the mall. What I didn’t expect was a weekend defined by foul bathroom odours, repeated hot-water failures, and a late-night suggestion to “pop down to another floor to shower.”

The stay at a glance

Room: Family room on Level 22

Nights: 2 (Fri–Sun)

Check-in: ~8:30pm, Friday

What happened

Day 1 — Friday

8:43pm: First step into the bathroom and I’m greeted by a strong, musky, vomit-like smell .

10:04pm: Getting ready to shower. The room has a bathtub, standing shower and basin — none with warm or hot water. A technician arrives and restores it. We call it a night, hoping that’s the end of it.

Day 2 — Saturday

12:00pm: About to shower before heading out — again, no warm/hot water. Another technician visit. We leave the room without showering .

2:30pm: Hotel manager WhatsApps to say the issue is fixed.

4:30pm: We return; hot water works. We shower and go out.

10:46pm: Back to the room… no warm/hot water, third time. Only now are we offered access to a different room on Level 19 purely to shower. For context: we had already asked for a room change the night before and earlier in the day; both requests were declined. Only on the third failure at 10:46pm did the alternative room appear — and it wasn’t even on the same floor.



Exhausted, we skipped the late-night trek to Level 19 and slept instead.

Day 3 — Sunday (planned)

The plan communicated to us was to go down from Level 22 to Level 19 to shower, then return to our room. After two days of yo-yoing between “fixed” and “not fixed,” it felt like the hotel’s solution was to make us do the running.

Why this matters

Hot water and basic bathroom hygiene are table-stakes at any hotel, much less a four-star. Technical faults can happen — fair enough — but repeated failures, a persistent foul odour, and a reluctance to move guests until the third incident (and then to a shower-only room on another floor) speak to process and service gaps, not just plumbing.

Verdict

I chose this hotel for convenience to the mall and paid more than the nearby apartment options for the assurance of a full-service stay. Instead, it was tiring and frustrating. I won’t be returning.

— JAY